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Faint by Numbers: Flutopiating Glodom
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1493 views • March 26, 2022
The flutopiation of Glodom is in full swing.
Presumably the 'atomised' plane must've been made from recycled steel from the Twin Towers.
The numbers: Flight MU5735 took off at 1.11 and crashed at 2.22. It was in the air for one hour eleven minutes. Initial reports stated there was 133 onboard though this was rapidly changed to 132.
Who was onboard?
My content is actively ghosted by the Bigtechian Glodomites, if it resonates with you then please share it on.
Thank you for watching.
UNtopia.
Presumably the 'atomised' plane must've been made from recycled steel from the Twin Towers.
The numbers: Flight MU5735 took off at 1.11 and crashed at 2.22. It was in the air for one hour eleven minutes. Initial reports stated there was 133 onboard though this was rapidly changed to 132.
Who was onboard?
My content is actively ghosted by the Bigtechian Glodomites, if it resonates with you then please share it on.
Thank you for watching.
UNtopia.
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