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The Fauci Emails: Fauci Ignored Fellow Doctors Emails Recommending Using Hydroxychloroquine As a Treatment For Covid19
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180 views • June 05, 2021
“The overwhelming prevailing clinical trials that have looked at the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine have indicated that it is not effective in coronavirus disease.” Tony Fauci, April 2020
In my new video series looking at the hundreds of recently released Dr. anthony Fauci emails this video looks at the incompetence and utter ignorance of Dr. Fauci as he totally ignores email letters that were sent to him early in the Pandemic from qualified Doctors and scholars suggesting that he looks at using Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID 19. These emails were sent to him before the infamous President Trump suggesting to the world that the USA should be using the easy and safe drug as a 'go to' treatment for the Common cold known as the Coronavirus. Any email that came his way suggesting him to look at Hydroxychloroquine Fauci just past it on to one of his lackey staff members without reading the email. By not using the safe drug HCQ allowed for thousands upon thousands of deaths and allowed Big Pharma the Monopoly of using non-researched and trialed vaccinations as the recipe for the cure to ending the Pandemic of which we all now was a manufactured virus that was attacked on the World from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Related video:
President Donald Trump: I happen to believe in hydroxychloroquine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZYiS05FmiQ
Related links:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/ciclesonide-inhalation-route/side-effects/drg-20071477?p=1
https://rheumnow.com/blog/nine-lives-hydroxychloroquine
Treatment: Ciclesonide (Inhalation Route)
https://www.alvesco.us/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
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In my new video series looking at the hundreds of recently released Dr. anthony Fauci emails this video looks at the incompetence and utter ignorance of Dr. Fauci as he totally ignores email letters that were sent to him early in the Pandemic from qualified Doctors and scholars suggesting that he looks at using Hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID 19. These emails were sent to him before the infamous President Trump suggesting to the world that the USA should be using the easy and safe drug as a 'go to' treatment for the Common cold known as the Coronavirus. Any email that came his way suggesting him to look at Hydroxychloroquine Fauci just past it on to one of his lackey staff members without reading the email. By not using the safe drug HCQ allowed for thousands upon thousands of deaths and allowed Big Pharma the Monopoly of using non-researched and trialed vaccinations as the recipe for the cure to ending the Pandemic of which we all now was a manufactured virus that was attacked on the World from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
Related video:
President Donald Trump: I happen to believe in hydroxychloroquine
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZYiS05FmiQ
Related links:
https://www.documentcloud.org/documents/20793561-leopold-nih-foia-anthony-fauci-emails
https://www.mayoclinic.org/drugs-supplements/ciclesonide-inhalation-route/side-effects/drg-20071477?p=1
https://rheumnow.com/blog/nine-lives-hydroxychloroquine
Treatment: Ciclesonide (Inhalation Route)
https://www.alvesco.us/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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