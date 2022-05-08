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The New Atlantis, The Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings Vol. 1 [07.05.2022]
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88 views • May 08, 2022
(An Original Classic) The New Atlantis | Secret Mysteries of America's Beginnings Vol. 1 - This film is a Christian examination of the history of how and why America was founded. This study affirms that America's heritage was at least partially based upon Christian virtues in one case, while at the same time exposes the deep occult principles undergirding those who founded our nation.
All credit for this video goes to Antiquities Research Films, Christian J. Pinto (Writer, Director), Lee R. Green, Gay Linn Kirkpatrick, Tony Palacio (Starring).
150 views May 7, 2022
Christian Video Vault
11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FNIrO1fzJpc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
All credit for this video goes to Antiquities Research Films, Christian J. Pinto (Writer, Director), Lee R. Green, Gay Linn Kirkpatrick, Tony Palacio (Starring).
150 views May 7, 2022
Christian Video Vault
11K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FNIrO1fzJpc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtBvO5YdROe5CWU41KVde4Q
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