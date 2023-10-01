Create New Account
The Apostasy Already Occurred
Fritz Berggren
The Apostasy in Christendom (Europe) is virtually complete, having begun with the French and English "Enlightenment."  This is a call to burn down the works of the devil and resurrect distinct and explicitly Christian ethno-states.

Recognize the "Man of Lawlessness" as the arrogant secular atheistic "democratic" incarnation of rebellion, not as some future hypothetical dude in a nice suit.

antichristapostasychristian nation states

