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The Build Up to Reporting Coming 9-11 to Dick Blumenthal to be Railroaded to Prison
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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42 views • March 31, 2022
@SvenVonErick gab.com Was the loss of Financial War started with Hillary Clinton blackmailing Richard Nixon over his getting oral sex from a transvestite at Bohemian Grove? Was George H.W. Bush an underage gay porn star in the 1930s? I am no Michael Hastings, but he should be honored for his sacrifice. I am permanently estranged from my only daughter, my marriage, the sum total of my life, a million dollar net worth, & was actually put on a No Fly List for just trying to report that a 9-11 type event was coming & I named Israel, Saudi Arabia, China, UN, & Big Pharma were the Perps. Tomas Foral UConn Grad Student was caught with enough military grade Anthrax to kill American in 5 States & US Atty John A. Danaher III gives him a $100 fine, no report probation, & erasure of charges for millions of counts of attempted murder. I pepper spray a felon who tries to stab me on my Stafford Springs, Connecticut property & nearly got life in a mental hospital, & was supposed to get life in prison, but got a year instead. Hillary Clinton secretly had Fed Taxpayer Dollars to rig court cases & police investigations against those vocal of UN & are her perceived enemies, especially heterosexual white male led households & small business owners. All is to my best belief & knowledge. My contact info near end of video. Apologize the rambling. There are some real Easter Eggs if you have patience.
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breaking newspatriot actfalse flaychina occupation of usa
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