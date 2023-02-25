ON THE ROAD! Special Guest & Texas Update!

Road Trip, Candid Car Ride Houston, Texas 2-24-2023.In Texas on our way to Sealy where tomorrow Leah and Michelle will be emcee at a Press Conference with several speakers exposing criminal behavior. Dr. A and Stella Immanuel will be there. Go Live on Rumble tomorrow the Press Conference. around 12:30pm central time 1:30pm eastern time. Resistance Chicks emcee the Remdesivir: Stop Protocols that Kill Event!
