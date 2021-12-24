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Biden Admin Says Medicine Is "Too White"; Executive Admits mRNA Vax Is Gene Therapy
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62 views • December 24, 2021
Covid Bioweapon
Biden To Make Medicine "Less White"
SPLC Labels Child Rescue Group "White Supremacist"
Bayer Executive Admits mRNA Vaccines are Gene Therapy
Sources Cited:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-harvard-chemistry-chair-admits-taking-tens-thousands-dollars-china
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10335475/A-transgender-father-gave-birth-son-revealed-nurses-misgender-him.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-21-vladimir-zelenko-says-covid-is-bioweapon.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-21-lancet-paper-destroys-false-narrative-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-biden-cash-rewards-doctors-anti-white-policies.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/splc-lables-womans-group-helps-rescue-children-child-rape-gangs-white-nationalists/
file:///C:/Users/osiri/AppData/Local/Temp/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bayer-executive-mrna-shots-are-gene-therapy-marketed-as-vaccines-to-gain-public-trust/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rory-james-nairn-death-heart-inflammation-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/worlds-most-prestigious-medical-journal-roasts-facebook-over-inaccurate-incompetent
Disclaimer: Nothing said in this video is meant to be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your physician regarding any and all medical matters. All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting.
Biden To Make Medicine "Less White"
SPLC Labels Child Rescue Group "White Supremacist"
Bayer Executive Admits mRNA Vaccines are Gene Therapy
Sources Cited:
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/former-harvard-chemistry-chair-admits-taking-tens-thousands-dollars-china
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10335475/A-transgender-father-gave-birth-son-revealed-nurses-misgender-him.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-21-vladimir-zelenko-says-covid-is-bioweapon.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-21-lancet-paper-destroys-false-narrative-covid-vaccines.html
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-12-22-biden-cash-rewards-doctors-anti-white-policies.html
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/splc-lables-womans-group-helps-rescue-children-child-rape-gangs-white-nationalists/
file:///C:/Users/osiri/AppData/Local/Temp/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/bayer-executive-mrna-shots-are-gene-therapy-marketed-as-vaccines-to-gain-public-trust/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/rory-james-nairn-death-heart-inflammation-pfizer-covid-vaccine/
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/worlds-most-prestigious-medical-journal-roasts-facebook-over-inaccurate-incompetent
Disclaimer: Nothing said in this video is meant to be taken as medical advice. Always consult with your physician regarding any and all medical matters. All images, sounds, videos, and information used are strictly for the purposes of education, commentary, criticism, review, and news reporting.
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