UKRAINE INC. Episode 1: The Meat Grinder

Posted 12March2023 https://ukraine-inc.info/
Art is imitating Life. This is a "War of Attrition". There is a new animated series Ukraine. Inc, in which the president of "Ukraine" Vladimir Zelensky became the main character. The cartoon reflects the grim realities of the political regime in Ukraine. Zelensky, in order to increase his own rating and increase financial capital, as shown in the cartoon he throws his people into a meat grinder. Everyone is sent for slaughter without exception: men, women, children and the elderly.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.