Revelation 19-20. In 43 years, all things will be ready for us to come to the feast!

The unsealing of the hidden revelation 1 Cor. 2:7 means the Sword of the Spirit is back.





In these last days, or end times of the second horseman's reign over this world, with his mega sword of every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4, the wisdom from above is again granted to men. Those with "ears to hear" can again hear the gospel of the kingdom Matt. 4:23. The good news from Christ is so powerful that for free will to exist and for men to be able to oppose and murder Him, and for every wind of the doctrine of men to exist; socialism, atheism, fascism, denominationalism, environmentalism all subjective truth and pseudo-science of men, Satan needed to rule over this world with the bibles, religions, and preaching of men. the Lord has hidden His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible for the last 1680 years John 8:32; Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20; Dan. 12:4; Joel 2; Acts 2:17-21; 2 Pet. 3. The Lord grants to us three years of pre-Christianity for the limited commission because the Sword of the Spirit, supernatural objective truth from Elohim will be outlawed everywhere after about 2026 AD, cf. how Saul persecuted Christians.

Blessed/happy are those who can now read and understand Revelation Rev. 1:3 and put on the armor of Jehovah to fight the good fight of faith, which is not against flesh and blood Eph. 6.





The ways of Jehovah, His Bible/Rod of Iron, His one faith Christianity, and His kingdom are as high as the heavens above the ways of men, exceeding abundantly greater than we can imagine Isa. 55:8ff; Eph. 3:20ff. The Bible is not of private interpretation. One doctrine of men, even one word of men added to the Good News from Jehovah, means that men have not had the good news or Christianity for 1680 years 2 Thess. 2:10; Gal. 1:6-10; Matt. 7:21ff.





The Bible from Jehovah is how Christ reigns over men from heaven in His kingdom. He did so at His first coming from 70 AD to 340 AD Judas 3, and He will do so again at His second coming in about 2066 AD. Because the world will only have the completed Bible from Jehovah for 1,000 years, divided into two ages of Christianity and because of free moral agency, the Lord gave us a strong delusion and stepped back, hiding His face, power, glory, majesty, and Bible for 1680 years so that Satan, the man, could lie claiming and pretending to be Elohim 2 Thess. 2:3-4; Rom. 5:12 to rule over this earth with other demons until the second coming of Christ.





In these last days of Satan's rule with bibles, creeds, and every wind of the doctrine of men. Christ is back wielding the Sword of the Spirit - His Bow, as He restores the Bible over 43 years Rev. 5:1ff; 6:2; 1 Cor. 13:9-12; Micah 7:15; Heb. 1:2. Christians can again put on the armor of God as we do not fight against flesh and blood but against demons, spirits of dead evil men who wield the mega sword of Satan Rev. 6:4, which is every wind of the doctrine of men Rev. 6:4-8.





