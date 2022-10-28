The Pentagon Declares It Will Strike Pre-emptively Against Non-Nuclear Threats

As Bloomberg just reported, the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy rejects limits on using nuclear weapons long championed by arms control advocates (and, in the not too distant past, by Joe Biden) citing burgeoning threats from Russia and China.

Read more here:

https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-reverses-strategy-no-longer-rules-out-use-of-nukes-against-non-nuclear-threat-while-putin-declares-no-reason-for-russia-to-use-nukes/

------------------

Most Catholic Voters Don’t Share Catholic President’s Heretical Priorities and God is Watching!

https://leozagami.com/

---------------

Wake up, do not sleep! Wake up, My children!

[You will be surprised by the sudden act of using nuclear energy, which will cause me to act with My Justice. I will not allow the human race to destroy itself or the creation]

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5377-wake-up-do-not-sleep-wake-up-my-children/

















