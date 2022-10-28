The Pentagon Declares It Will Strike Pre-emptively Against Non-Nuclear Threats

As Bloomberg just reported, the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy rejects limits on using nuclear weapons long championed by arms control advocates (and, in the not too distant past, by Joe Biden) citing burgeoning threats from Russia and China.
Read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-reverses-strategy-no-longer-rules-out-use-of-nukes-against-non-nuclear-threat-while-putin-declares-no-reason-for-russia-to-use-nukes/
------------------
Most Catholic Voters Don’t Share Catholic President’s Heretical Priorities and God is Watching!
---------------
Wake up, do not sleep! Wake up, My children!
[You will be surprised by the sudden act of using nuclear energy, which will cause me to act with My Justice. I will not allow the human race to destroy itself or the creation]
http://www.jesusmariasite.org/5377-wake-up-do-not-sleep-wake-up-my-children/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.