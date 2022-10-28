Create New Account
The Pentagon Declares It Will Strike Pre-emptively Against Non-Nuclear Threats
Rick Langley
Published 25 days ago |

As Bloomberg just reported, the Pentagon’s new National Defense Strategy rejects limits on using nuclear weapons long championed by arms control advocates (and, in the not too distant past, by Joe Biden) citing burgeoning threats from Russia and China.

https://www.infowars.com/posts/pentagon-reverses-strategy-no-longer-rules-out-use-of-nukes-against-non-nuclear-threat-while-putin-declares-no-reason-for-russia-to-use-nukes/

