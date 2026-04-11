RT News - April 11 2026 6AM GMT

April 11, 2026

rt.com





Islamabad is ready to host peace talks between the US and Iran as the Persian state vows to show goodwill despite depleted trust in the White House. Pakistan's former UN representative tells us hostilities must stop across the entire Middle East. Hezbollah and the IDF exchange missile fire as Israel brushes off the Iranian truce with Washington. Tehran insists its western-held assets be released and the ceasefire extended to Lebanon before any talks begin. And in Hungary - Prime Minister Viktor Orban says his leadership protects the nation from Brussels' war plans. That's as he faces a key election showdown with EU darling Peter Magyar whose checkered past comes to light ahead of the vote.





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