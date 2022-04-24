Mariupol, Chechens cleaning up the buildings of the industrial zone

Link https://t.me/RKadyrov_95/1932

In Mariupol, work on cleaning up the buildings of the industrial zone does not stop. In this video, one of the largest industrial facilities in the DPR, which the Bandera and Nazis used as one of their many bases.

⠀Warriors from the Chechen Republic, like fearless lions, are combing every square of the once powerful enterprise, which the Azov ghouls have turned into a decent fortified area.

⠀But the bandits did not take into account one circumstance - the more difficult the combat mission for our fighters, the more violent their attacks and the more thoughtful actions.

⠀So this time, the soldiers from the Chechen Republic, together with representatives of the power structures of the DPR, did their job perfectly well. In the course of actions in one of the workshops, three pieces of Natsik equipment were captured. But this is far from the limit. The account of weapons and ammunition recaptured from the bandits has long been lost. Already you can even not use your ammunition and attack with trophy ones.

⠀The Nazis have no chance. It hardly reaches them, but it’s okay, we will cure everyone anyway!

AHMAT-POWER!!!