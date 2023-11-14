Pemmican - The Ultimate DIY SURVIVAL FOOD!

Pemmican has been a long-time staple of native Americans and backwoods hunters. It is the original survival food and, in my opinion, is better than any energy bar or backpacking food out there. In this video I'll show you how to make pemmican with a super simple pemmican recipe. At its most basic, pemmican is simply dried meat and rendered fat, aka tallow. When made with just meat, fat, and perhaps dried berries, it is a shelf stable survival food that will last for decades without refrigeration. If you're into food preservation, you'll want to add this to your arsenal. Today I'll be using beef tallow, dried elk meat, dried blueberries and dates, and pecans. Due to the oils and moisture in the nuts, my version won't have a super long shelf life but it'll last way longer than I need it to. I'll eat it all during the elk hunting season.
Shared from and subscribe to:
Clay Hayes
https://www.youtube.com/@clayhayeshunter/videos
