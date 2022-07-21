2024 Trump/DeSantis (Pence 2.0), Biden Climate Grift Tyranny

7/20/22 Today news of Trump/DeSantis 2024 ticket put out by Robert Barnes, Constitutional lawyer from Yale on IW. DeSantis, member of DKE, Yale SS St Elmo House, Kinights of Malta. Pence replay on steroids with Queen/Jesuit/Vatican backing. Meanwhile, Biden announces FEMA to get billions TP$ for Cooling Centers and SecEnergy Granholm grift windfarms... Please share this video!



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Links for today's video:

Larry Fink, Blackrock CEO, puts Climate Lockdown supporters into Exxon/Mobile:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/31/larry-finks-blackrock-backed-climate-change-activists-join-exxon-board/

DeSantis is a Jesuit Cabal operative:

https://www.theburningplatform.com/2022/06/26/ron-desantis-savior-or-snake/comment-page-1/

DeSantis Bio sugar coated 47 pgs:

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2022-06-23-Ronald-Deon-DeSantis-Biography-Wikipedia-accessed-Jun-23-2022.pdf

Delta Kappa Epsilon:

https://www.thetazetadke.org/dke-history

Aim4Truth video on DeSantis:

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2022-06-17-Ron-DeSantis-gives-away-America-to-the-British-Empire-by-Gabriel-McKibben-American-Intelligence-Media-Americans-for-Innovation-Jun-17-2022.mp4?autoplay=1

https://fbcoverup.com/docs/library/2022-05-15-St-Elmo-(secret-society-Delta-Phi)-Overview-ref-Ron-DeSantis-(2001)-removed-from-yesterday-Wikipedia-accessed-1-52pm-EST-May-15-2022.pdf

Please Check out and support:

https://www.aim4truth.org

Biden Climate Emergency Grifting:

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-announces-executive-actionsclimate-crisis-focusesextreme-heatboosting-offshore-wind

https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2022/07/20/biden-climate-adviser-mccarthy-the-president-will-move-and-he-will-move-fast-on-climate-emergency/

https://nypost.com/2022/07/20/biden-spews-co2-on-trip-to-massachusetts-for-speech-on-climate-change/

https://texaspolitics.com/2022/07/11/ercot-warns-of-rolling-blackouts/

https://townhall.com/tipsheet/spencerbrown/2022/03/03/did-you-catch-what-bidens-energy-secretary-said-about-fossil-fuels-n2604075

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/05/13/gop-house-oversight-investigates-jennifer-granholms-green-energy-investments/

https://www.forbes.com/sites/michaelshellenberger/2021/04/29/why-wont-environmentalists-speak-out-against-forced-labor-for-china-made-solar-panels/?sh=1d97a3ab2a63

This is the non-profit dictating Biden's agenda:

https://peoplevsfossilfuels.org/actions/

https://www.commondreams.org/newswire/2022/02/03/10-executive-actions-climate-president-biden-should-take

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