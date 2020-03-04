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Maggephah The Plague from God.
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19 views • March 04, 2020
Events occurring around the globe today. There is a very real danger to human health from dangerous viruses, and quarantines are being established everywhere to prevent their spread. As well, there is significant risk of famine resulting from the recent appearance of hordes of locusts that can devour whole fields of crops in mere minutes. What is the significance of these events? Is God somehow behind these threats? Do we have good reason to be concerned?
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