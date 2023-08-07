https://gettr.com/post/p2nog1x7fde

08/05/2023【Miles’ Insight】Brother David: The Franco-German public television network ARTE gained 1.3 million views on YouTube in just six days for their video about Miles Guo. It clearly indicates that our Whistleblowers’ Movement's past live streams have been subjected to data manipulation. The fact that media outlets in both the US and Europe have come forward to report on Miles Guo proves that there are still media willing to cover the truth. The Whistleblowers’ Movement's mission to take down the CCP is known by more and more people.





08/05/2023【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：德法公共电视台ARTE播出郭文贵先生的视频，在油管上仅过去6天就有130多万的浏览量。这表明我们爆料革命过去直播的浏览量全部被篡改数据了。美国及欧洲的媒体报道郭文贵，表明还是有正义媒体愿意报道真相的。 越来越多的人知道爆料革命的灭共使命。



