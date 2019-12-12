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Star Citizen First Dogfight!
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8 views • December 12, 2019
Star Citizen First Dogfight!
This mission was supposed to be a quick run to Security Station Kareah to hack the computer and reset my BS CrimeStat (a CrimeStat I got for not landing/getting out of my ship fast enough at Port Olisar. It gave me about 10 seconds, normally you have a minute or three minutes. Another bug).
Little did I know, after taking care of the CrimeStat in the station, some jerk in an Anvil Arrow was waiting outside to ambush me as soon as my landing gear lifted off the pad!
This mission was supposed to be a quick run to Security Station Kareah to hack the computer and reset my BS CrimeStat (a CrimeStat I got for not landing/getting out of my ship fast enough at Port Olisar. It gave me about 10 seconds, normally you have a minute or three minutes. Another bug).
Little did I know, after taking care of the CrimeStat in the station, some jerk in an Anvil Arrow was waiting outside to ambush me as soon as my landing gear lifted off the pad!
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