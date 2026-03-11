Prompting Skills and Critical Thinking, an interview with Julia McCoy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Stay informed on current events, visit www.naturalnews.com
The real AI superpower isn’t the tool—it’s the mind behind the prompt. Strong prompting requires curiosity, logic, and critical thinking. As AI becomes mainstream, those who know how to ask better questions will unlock incredible opportunities. The future workforce won’t just use AI—they’ll collaborate with it intelligently.
#PromptEngineering #CriticalThinking #AIRevolution #FutureSkills #Innovation
🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport
3:43End Screen