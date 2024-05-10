Holy Smokes! AstraZeneca FINALLY admits the truth about it's COVID vaccine Redacted News

Mirrored Content
AstraZeneca has now pulled it's Covid vaccine worldwide after it was forced to admit that its vaccine can cause deadly blood clotting. The pharmaceutical company did not disclose this out of good will. Oh no. They admitted this because they are being sued. Dr. Nic Hulscher joins us to discuss.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.