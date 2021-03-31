StealthFyre | The E.P.C. - A Lightweight Bug Out Bag For Your Vehicle | Part 3

In this summary of the E.P.C., we discuss some of emergencies you may face, and why the StealthFyre Bush Runner is ideal in these situations.The E.P.C., or Emergency Preparedness Cache, is a lightweight emergency bag designed around the Rule of 3's. The contents are chosen to meet the requirements of your 3 basic necessities while experiencing an emergency situation. These 3 necessities are: heat/shelter, water, and food.This bag was constructed with considerations in mind that many other bags ignore. Chief among them is your ability to remain undetected when making your way to safety. The E.P.C. includes our StealthFyre Bush Runner stove for this very purpose, because it's our smallest available Dakota Fire Hole style stove.You can learn more about our Bush Runner kits here:If you would like to purchase a Bush Runner of your own, you can find them here: