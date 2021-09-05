Kenneth Copeland COVID-19 Remix Medley. You Fall on Your Face (Vaccinated)

Blow! The Wind of God!

COVID-19! CO-CO-COVID-19!

COVID-19! (Hah!) The Wind of God. COVID-19! (Hah!)

I Blow!

COVID-19! (Covid-19)

You are Destroyed Forever (you are destroyed forever) and You'll Never be Back!

I Blow! Blow! Blow! Blow! Blow! Blow! Blow! Blow! BlowlBlowBlowBloBlBlBlBl!

I demand (Holy-oh yes), I demand, I demand... a Vaccination to Come Immediately! (Yes!) In the Name of Jesus! In the Name of Jesus! You. Fall. on. Your. Face!

I Blow... the Wind of God! Blow... the Wind of God! I Blow... the Wind of God! Blow... the Wind of God! I Blow... the Wind of God! BLOW! BLOW!

COVID-19! C O V I D - 1 9! (Covid-19!) C O V I D - 1 9! (Covid-19!) BURN! You're Destroyed Forever! (Oh!)

In the Name of Jesus! (Oh, thank you Jesus!) Standing in the Office... of the Prophet of God... I Execute Judgment on You COVID-19 (oh golly)!

The Prince of Peace Takes His Place (yes he does) and He Becomes the Mighty Man of War (thank you). The Prince of War!

NNNN-Nasty Diseases... ATTACK! (Right.) (Yes!)

I Call You Done! I Call You Dog Gone! (Yes!)

You. Come. Down! And the United States of America... is Healed... (thank you Jesus) and Well. (thank you). Again!

I Execute Judge-Judgment on You COVID-19 (oh golly)! (that much) I Execute Judgment on You Satan! You Destroyer! You Killer! You Get Out! You (boink?!) Break Your Power! You Get Off This Nation! You Boink Break Your Power, You Boink Break... Get Out! You Boink Break Your Power. IT. IS. OVER!

You Boink Break Your Power, You Boink Break...Get Out! You Boink Break Your Power, You Get Off This Nation!

You Boink Break Your Power, You Boink Break...Get Out! You Boink Break-Break-Break-Brek, You Get Off-Off-Off-Off (off) (off) (off) (off)!

COVID-19! Hahr, whah... nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang! COVID-19! Hahr, whah... nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang, nyang! COVID-19! Hahr... nyang, nya... HA-HA-HA! (No More!) In The Name of Jesus (No More!) You Get Back Up That Way!

Ha ha... hahahaha!

I got daisies (from Africa Right Now) in green pastures (from Africa Right Now). I got my man (from Africa Right Now). Who could ask for anything more?! (Jesus, Jesus). Bop! Whoah, yeah! Whoah, yeah! (Who could ask for anything more?!)

HA HA HA... ha ha... ha-ha-ha-ha!