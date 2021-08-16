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Five Reasons Why I am Not Taking The So-Called COVID-19 Vaccines
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172 views • August 16, 2021
In this video the Mystic Philosopher gives his five factual reasons why he has not taken and why he will not volunteer to take what he describe as that alien concoction, that alien and atheistic cocktail of chemicals, that alien and atheistic experimental drugs called COVID-19 corona-virus vaccines.
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