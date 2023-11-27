J6: a few Cops casually clear Senate chambers of peaceful, compliant protesters easily, with no resistance, as they are thanked, blessed, and shown love by patriots.X6039BCJQ
3:08:27 PM
0:02:13
https://archive.org/details/jacob-chansley-exhibit-12
This is another example of ignored footage that has been out there - court exhibit - NOT footage from the Speaker!
like, comment, share, subscribe!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.