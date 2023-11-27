Create New Account
J6: a few Cops casually clear Senate chambers of peaceful, compliant protesters easily, with no resistance, as they are thanked, blessed, and shown love by patriots.
3:08:27 PM

0:02:13

https://archive.org/details/jacob-chansley-exhibit-12

This is another example of ignored footage that has been out there - court exhibit - NOT footage from the Speaker!


