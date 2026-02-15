CTP (20260219 S3EFebSpecial7) Omar Ritter Sheepdog Movie And PTSD BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EFebSpecial7) Why Healing Starts When We Finally Ask For Help

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We look at PTSD without myths and talk plainly about trauma, therapy, and the daily choices that keep us steady. Omar Ritter shares combat memories, brain surgery survival, and the path from pride and silence to honest help.

• PTSD affecting survivors beyond the military

• measuring pain fairly and avoiding comparisons

• therapy, medication, and building a routine

• “rehab the mind” not chasing a perfect cure

• turning OCD into focus and clarity at work

• redesigning workload to protect sleep and health

• the book West Point To Wall Street

• using nonprofits, hotlines, and real follow‑through

• small acts of care that ripple into change

