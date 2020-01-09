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How to make a Naruto Cake
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17 views • January 09, 2020
We've gotten a TON of requests for a Naruto CAKE, so here it is! In this tutorial, Natalie Sideserf shows a simple technique for creating spiky hair that can be used for a bunch of other projects.
Sorry for the scrolling bands through the first minute of the video :(
Special thanks to our shout-out Patrons Hima Bindu, Lauren Desolation, Eric Slade, Kyla Shay, and Pass or Fail What!
To become a Patron, sign up at Patreon.com/SideserfCakes
* * * * * * * * * * *
VISIT SIDESERFCAKES.COM FOR ALL YOUR SIDESERF NEEDS!
Live Hands-On Classes: http://sideserfcakes.com/classes
Follow @SideserfCakes on Social Media:
Instagram: http://instagram.com/sideserfcakes
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sideserfcakes
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sideserfcakes
Get Sideserf Cake Studio T-Shirts and merch HERE: http://teespring.com/stores/sideserfcakes
SUBSCRIBE to our channel for a new video EVERY MONDAY!
Music Credits:
"Naruto Shippuden Remix" by Blue Bird
"Naruto Main Theme Remix" by Mindkeys
Sorry for the scrolling bands through the first minute of the video :(
Special thanks to our shout-out Patrons Hima Bindu, Lauren Desolation, Eric Slade, Kyla Shay, and Pass or Fail What!
To become a Patron, sign up at Patreon.com/SideserfCakes
* * * * * * * * * * *
VISIT SIDESERFCAKES.COM FOR ALL YOUR SIDESERF NEEDS!
Live Hands-On Classes: http://sideserfcakes.com/classes
Follow @SideserfCakes on Social Media:
Instagram: http://instagram.com/sideserfcakes
Facebook: http://facebook.com/sideserfcakes
Twitter: http://twitter.com/sideserfcakes
Get Sideserf Cake Studio T-Shirts and merch HERE: http://teespring.com/stores/sideserfcakes
SUBSCRIBE to our channel for a new video EVERY MONDAY!
Music Credits:
"Naruto Shippuden Remix" by Blue Bird
"Naruto Main Theme Remix" by Mindkeys
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