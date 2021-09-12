Revelatorium Revelations Video Series - E20: Timelines

Hello and welcome to We are in the Golden Age, I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family.

In this Episode of the Revelatorium Revelations Video Series is a enlightening discussion/ lecture on what timelines actually are and how they can effect you and others, the real cause of the Mandela effect, a picture of a real halo around someone, plus much more.

Please enjoy, Website links:

www.revelatorium.com

www.thedesignofcreation.com

www.radionicships.com [now live]

Radionnic Ships of the Heavenly Host is now available and you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link: https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;ref=nb_sb_noss,

Private publishing coming soon to substantially reduce purchase price. Its a lot easier to gain knowledge and overstanding, when its in hand and if the internet goes out, you still have access to the teaching.

Full color copy is recommended. So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching, Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age, For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,

I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family, Many Blessings and remember We are in the Golden Age

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage