Answers to NOT taking the Mark of the Beast.....are you open/humble enough to hear them?
Love works
Published 7 days ago

'The Answer To The Mark of the Beast' explores the solution to The Mark of the Beast, (666) prophecy from Revelation 13:16-18, which is arguably the most critical issue of our time.Do you wish to refuse the mark of the beast? Unlike so many sensational conspiracy theory films on the subject, this video tells you what you need to know to be prepared for dark times ahead and, quite likely, the most important choice you will ever need to make.

