© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Army officer working for Defense Intelligence Agency resigns over Israel policy
CBS Mornings
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VI-dkoz8F5Y
https://www.cbs.com/shows/video/6TfBPI9zbtR1U49xjBdbkde8Svc0tLGj/
Army officer working for Defense Intelligence Agency resigns over Israel policy
Zeteo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A3Fr922uMdE
“It’s appropriate to invoke ‘Never Again’”: Jewish-American Soldier Quits and Blasts Biden Admin