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Conspiracy Salon - May 5, 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy)
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19 views • May 06, 2020
Conspiracy Salon - May 5, 2020 (Tina Foster, Michael W. Hall, Brian Snoddy)
Discussion includes covid/corona virus, fake moon landing, doubles/impostors, aliens/ufos/ETs, JFK assassination, and more.
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert in the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the curator of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
Discussion includes covid/corona virus, fake moon landing, doubles/impostors, aliens/ufos/ETs, JFK assassination, and more.
Tina Foster is an attorney and the author of "Plastic Macca: The Secret Death and Replacement of Beatle Paul McCartney" and "The Splitting Image: Exposing the Secret World of Doubles, Decoys, and Impostor-Replacements" (available at amazon.com).
Tina's blog: plasticmacca.blogspot.com
Michael W. Hall is the Paranormal Lawyer and founder of the UFOiTeam.
Brian Snoddy is an expert in the JFK assassination.
Margaret Bartley is the curator of the Seattle Metaphysical Library.
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