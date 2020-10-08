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The David Knight Show (8October20 Full Show)
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37 views • October 08, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:10 Fauci wants to push 400k dead? How about 9,000 doctors saying stop the lockdown?
— 00:14:41 Letters from listeners about massive expansion of testing in colleges and airlines escalating mask mandates & testing but no lockdown or cancellation of holidays in CHINA
— 00:20:00 Melanie Joseph joins. She has been denied visitation rights of custody agreement by a judge who demands that she & her teen son get the COVID vaccine that doesn’t exist. The judge has punished other mothers over imagined COVID “violations”
— 00:47:16 Del Bigtree, TheHighWire.com, joins to talk about the dangerous new approaches to vaccines, the flawed testing and the ultimate goal — surveillance and control
— 01:24:35 More mask hypocrisy from Mad Maxine, the Pope and others. It’s like they don’t believe their own propaganda
— 01:29:09 Cuomo & DeBlasio threaten NYC Jewish holidays and communities respond by burning masks in a bon fire. Online hate against anyone exercising their religion escalates with COVID fear
— 01:38:34 Tony Arterburn, Arterburn.news, how do we prepare to be outside of the coming cashless system
— 01:47:04 Stewart Rhodes, OathKeepers.org, protecting your home & neighborhood in the coming election aftermath
— 01:56:29 Pensive vs. Chameleon debate — left media attacks Pence for being male, applauds Kamala for being female. Here’s the elephant in the room they don’t talk about
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics By Timecode:
— 00:05:10 Fauci wants to push 400k dead? How about 9,000 doctors saying stop the lockdown?
— 00:14:41 Letters from listeners about massive expansion of testing in colleges and airlines escalating mask mandates & testing but no lockdown or cancellation of holidays in CHINA
— 00:20:00 Melanie Joseph joins. She has been denied visitation rights of custody agreement by a judge who demands that she & her teen son get the COVID vaccine that doesn’t exist. The judge has punished other mothers over imagined COVID “violations”
— 00:47:16 Del Bigtree, TheHighWire.com, joins to talk about the dangerous new approaches to vaccines, the flawed testing and the ultimate goal — surveillance and control
— 01:24:35 More mask hypocrisy from Mad Maxine, the Pope and others. It’s like they don’t believe their own propaganda
— 01:29:09 Cuomo & DeBlasio threaten NYC Jewish holidays and communities respond by burning masks in a bon fire. Online hate against anyone exercising their religion escalates with COVID fear
— 01:38:34 Tony Arterburn, Arterburn.news, how do we prepare to be outside of the coming cashless system
— 01:47:04 Stewart Rhodes, OathKeepers.org, protecting your home & neighborhood in the coming election aftermath
— 01:56:29 Pensive vs. Chameleon debate — left media attacks Pence for being male, applauds Kamala for being female. Here’s the elephant in the room they don’t talk about
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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