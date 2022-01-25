NATO is 'original sin' behind instability threatening Europe

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NATO has resolved to deploy equipment and troops to Eastern Europe ahead of a feared Russian invasion of Ukraine despite Russia's denial of any such plan. Nevertheless, internal divisions within NATO are widening. Kristina vanden Huevel, editorial director at The Nation joins to share her insights on NATO, Nordstream 2, conflict in Ukraine and related topics.