Del Bigtree





Oct 27, 2023





Rock royalty graced The HighWire stage this week with the world premiere performance of “Dead Language” from their new band, The Defiant. Featuring Pete Parada on drums (The Offspring), Greg Camp on guitar (Smash Mouth), Johnny Rioux on bass (Street Dogs), Joey La Rocca on guitar and keys (The Briggs), and Dicky Barrett as lead singer (The Mighty Mighty BossTones), they tell their stories of the paths that brought this supergroup together, standing in freedom and the spirit of true rock ‘n roll.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3s30th-rock-royalty-join-forces-with-new-supergroup-the-defiant.html