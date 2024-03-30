Last night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a new round of strikes on military and energy infrastructure in Ukraine. Media sources claimed that the Russians used almost 100 drones and missiles to hit the targets. This number reportedly included at least 60 ‘Geran’ UAVs, 3 hypersonic Kinzhal missiles, 30 air-launched missiles of various types and 6 Iskander-M or Iskander-K missiles. According to pro-Kyiv sources, the engaged targets included thermoelectric and hydroelectric power stations in the central and western parts of Ukraine.

The strikes came amid offensive actions by Russian units on the frontlines. On March 28, Russian forces entered the center of Novomikhailovka village and advanced north of it. As of today, the village located southwest of Donetsk city remains the point of intense fighting.

Clashes also continued in the area of Semenovka, the southern parts of which are now contested, and around Berdichy. Meanwhile, Kyiv’s units suffer from ever increasing Russian pressure in the areas west of Avdeevka and southwest of Bakhmut.

Recent developments were marked by the resumption of massive Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine, including its energy infrastructure, which remains valuable for its collapsing military industry. These strikes correspond with the recent series of attacks by the NATO-backed Kyiv regime on Russian oil infrastructure, including oil refineries in western and central Russia, and the increased terrorist activity inside Russia, which is linked with activities of Ukrainian and British special services.

Earlier, Russia had restrained from systematic and powerful strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure objects, likely for political reasons or just taking into account their high costs and potential service after the settlement of the conflict. Apparently, the behavior of Kyiv and its puppeteers forced Moscow to reconsider this approach as well as undertake more active actions to contain the threat to its national interests and security originating from the territory of Ukraine.

Kyiv and its allies are already squealing and complaining about the potential upcoming Russian offensive. Reports about fresh Russian reinforcements, including troops and military equipment, that gather in rear areas appear on a regular basis. Maneuvers of Russian detachments are also reported on in the territory of Belarus. These preparations, however, are not really a secret. For example, Kazakhstan already called on its citizens to urgently leave the Odessa and Kharkov regions of Ukraine for security reasons.

Nonetheless, it is unlikely that a possible Russian offensive campaign in the summer of 2024 would be aimed at capturing any large cities or regional centers. More likely, the Russian military would focus on defeating large military formations of the Kyiv regime on chosen parts of the battlefield and destroying its remaining military potential despite all the support and supplies from NATO. Thus, the Russians would be able to seize and secure the strategic initiative in the ongoing conflict.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/