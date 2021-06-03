EP 2473-9AM FAUCI-GATE: EMAIL DUMP EXPOSES FAUCI AS A MASS MURDERER 

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For over a year now The Gateway Pundit has been reporting evidence that the COVID-19 Virus originated in a Wuhan, China laboratory. The first report was back on April 9, 2020 when they confirmed Dr. Shi Zhengli ran the coronavirus program at the Wuhan lab AFTER her program was shut down in the US due to a prior leak that killed a researcher! https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17824
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Special Guest: Alex Jones
Alex Jones began his career in Austin, Tx, with a live cable access television program. As a dedicated Constitutionalist, Jones consistently defends the Bill of Rights. In the spirit of Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, Jones passionately argues against foreign entanglements and wars for the sake of corporate and banking interests. Jones avoids the bogus political labels of “left and right” and instead focuses on what really matters — what’s right and wrong. As a tenacious journalist, Jones has broken hundreds of national stories over the span of his career. His mission is to re-ignite the spirit of 1776 and stand as an example that one man can build a vocal media platform without the aid of big corporate news networks that only serve to compromise and dilute the core message of freedom and liberty. https://www.infowars.com/ https://79days.news/
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