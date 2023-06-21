Create New Account
dancohen Clips Of Goofball Deceiver Peter Hotez In His Own LIES/Words
alltheworldsastage
Published Yesterday

dancohen Clips Of Goofball Deceiver Peter Hotez In His Own LIES/WordsDan Cohenhttps://twitter.com/dancohen3000/status/1670785742086209536


https://uncaptured.substack.com/p/watch-dan-cohens-shocking-investigation


First, @PeterHotez

 said coronavirus vaccines are dangerous and shouldn't be approved with emergency use authorization.


Then he suddenly changed his opinion and said we should get 2 injections. Then 3. Then 4. Then 5.


How many of Hotez's lies can you spot in this compilation?

Keywords
