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Fruit Broil - Neat Survival Recipe (Steps in Desc)
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375 views • April 02, 2022
Actual Ingredients & Measurements:
1 & 1/2 Cup of Water
1/2 Cup of RED Quinoa
1/5th of an Eggplant chopped in rectangles
1/5th Green Cucumber chopped in thin slices
1/2 Cup of Blackberries
1/2 of a Yellow Lemon
1/3 of an Avocado
1 cup of Honey
5 cups of Kale leaves
1.5 Teaspoons of Acai Powder
2 Cabbage Leaves
Steps:
1) Put water & Quinoa in pot & let them soak
2) Chop up vegetables with desired dimensions.
3) Put Blackberries in first & mash them in with the water
3.5) Make sure you chop the lemon into smaller peices in order to make the lemon less tart.
4) Seperate Lemon pulp from rhyme & put both in thr pot
5) Put all chopped vegetables in pot
6) Place Kale & then Cabbage on top.
7) Pour Honey & Acai Powder on top.
8) Boil for 30 Minutes, Simmer for 10 Minutes, Sit for 7 Minutes
9) EAT
1 & 1/2 Cup of Water
1/2 Cup of RED Quinoa
1/5th of an Eggplant chopped in rectangles
1/5th Green Cucumber chopped in thin slices
1/2 Cup of Blackberries
1/2 of a Yellow Lemon
1/3 of an Avocado
1 cup of Honey
5 cups of Kale leaves
1.5 Teaspoons of Acai Powder
2 Cabbage Leaves
Steps:
1) Put water & Quinoa in pot & let them soak
2) Chop up vegetables with desired dimensions.
3) Put Blackberries in first & mash them in with the water
3.5) Make sure you chop the lemon into smaller peices in order to make the lemon less tart.
4) Seperate Lemon pulp from rhyme & put both in thr pot
5) Put all chopped vegetables in pot
6) Place Kale & then Cabbage on top.
7) Pour Honey & Acai Powder on top.
8) Boil for 30 Minutes, Simmer for 10 Minutes, Sit for 7 Minutes
9) EAT
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