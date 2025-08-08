Self Discovery, Milabs, The secret Space Program – Piper Paprika Interview with James Bartley

Members Eve Lorgen Interview: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2025/08/08/off-world-programs-trauma-black-ops-mind-control/

Piper Paprika joins us at The Cosmic Switchboard Show to talk about walk-ins, the secret space program her journey of Self Discovery, The State of the World and the Archontic Control System.





Instead of a part 2 there is a special interview with Eve Lorgen. In the interview Eve Lorgen returns in an exclusive Members Segment Discussion about her knowledge of Off World Programs going back to the early 1990s. Eve talks about the primary importance of safely healing unresolved anomalous trauma. Eve shares little known details of the black ops skullduggery and chaos generation by mind-controlled agents in the past which have resulted in the death of a well known investigator and conference promoter.