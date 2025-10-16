BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 591
20 views • 14 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Christopher Thorn, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Blind Melon, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.


PLAY THE SAME GEAR:

Fender Telecaster Custom (1978) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyvL02

Fender American Vintage ’62 Stratocaster Reissue - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOrRgL

Fender Telecaster Custom (late ’70s, maple neck) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyvL02

Martin 000-17 (1954) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjMKOY

Epiphone F-style Mandolin - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1LR4g

Supro Lap Steel Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOMK1j

Supro Reissue Combo Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nX5n1x

EarthQuaker Devices Avalanche Run V2 Delay and Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yYGbN

MXR EVH Phase 90 Eddie Van Halen Phase Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeM1RA

Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGMRy7

TC Electronic Hall of Fame Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOMRoQ

EarthQuaker Devices Park Fuzz Sound Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzag4n

EarthQuaker Devices Palisades V2 Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APvKWR

Dunlop Cry Baby Mini - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19vbrg

EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxM4mR

Everly Brothers TrueTone Star Picks - https://www.cleartonestrings.com/products/starpicks

Hohner Blues Harp Harmonica - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4knqg


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - July 9, 2025

Location - Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL


KEEP UP WITH BLIND MELON:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/blindmelonband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/blindmelonband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/blindmelonband


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:35 Start of Video

00:45 Guitars

05:01 Mandolin

05:28 Lap Guitar

06:08 Acoustic Guitar

07:34 Combo Amp

08:46 Pedalboard

12:17 Guitar Picks


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Affiliate Disclosure:

Some of the links in this description are affiliate links, which means I may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you if you make a purchase. Your support helps me continue to create content like this. Thank you!


