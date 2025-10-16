Blind Melon’s Christopher Thorn - GEAR MASTERS Ep. 591

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Gear Masters”, Christopher Thorn, guitarist of the alternative rock band, Blind Melon, shows off the gear that he uses onstage.
Fender Telecaster Custom (1978) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyvL02
Fender American Vintage ’62 Stratocaster Reissue - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/kOrRgL
Fender Telecaster Custom (late ’70s, maple neck) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/DyvL02
Martin 000-17 (1954) - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/QjMKOY
Epiphone F-style Mandolin - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/e1LR4g
Supro Lap Steel Guitar - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/aOMK1j
Supro Reissue Combo Amp - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/nX5n1x
EarthQuaker Devices Avalanche Run V2 Delay and Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/6yYGbN
MXR EVH Phase 90 Eddie Van Halen Phase Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/OeM1RA
Boss TU-3 Chromatic Tuner - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/RGMRy7
TC Electronic Hall of Fame Reverb Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/dOMRoQ
EarthQuaker Devices Park Fuzz Sound Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/qzag4n
EarthQuaker Devices Palisades V2 Overdrive Pedal - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/APvKWR
Dunlop Cry Baby Mini - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/19vbrg
EarthQuaker Devices Swiss Things Pedalboard Reconciler - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/VxM4mR
Everly Brothers TrueTone Star Picks - https://www.cleartonestrings.com/products/starpicks
Hohner Blues Harp Harmonica - https://sweetwater.sjv.io/o4knqg
Film Date - July 9, 2025
Location - Des Plaines Theatre in Des Plaines, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:35 Start of Video
00:45 Guitars
05:01 Mandolin
05:28 Lap Guitar
06:08 Acoustic Guitar
07:34 Combo Amp
08:46 Pedalboard
12:17 Guitar Picks
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.
