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Clot Shot Facts & Truths Leaves Board Of Supervisors Stunned In San Diego – Dr. Scott Youngblood
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145 views • November 18, 2021
Clot Shot Facts & Truths Leaves Board Of Supervisors Stunned In San Diego – Dr. Scott Youngblood
In this video Dr. Scott Youngblood addressed a board of supervisors in San Diego. Again, using facts and science, the doctor shows the potential side effects of the COVID-19 shot. Of course, the corrupt, criminal mainstream media isn’t talking about it!
mirrored from:
www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/clot-shot-facts-truths-leaves-board-of-supervisors-stunned-in-san-diego-dr-scott-youngblood/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
In this video Dr. Scott Youngblood addressed a board of supervisors in San Diego. Again, using facts and science, the doctor shows the potential side effects of the COVID-19 shot. Of course, the corrupt, criminal mainstream media isn’t talking about it!
mirrored from:
www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/11/clot-shot-facts-truths-leaves-board-of-supervisors-stunned-in-san-diego-dr-scott-youngblood/?utm_source=right-rail-trending
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