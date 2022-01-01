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Get Wisdom Radio Show - Divine Intervention Throughout History Ten
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10 views • January 01, 2022
Divine Intervention Throughout History
In what ways has humanity benefited from a Divine Source of wisdom and love supporting and guiding us? Are Biblical stories of cataclysms true? Have we actually been rescued from disasters and harsh rulers by the Almighty going back to pre-biblical eras? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains new revelations about creation of humanity, the perils we have faced, and what we can do about the challenges that lie ahead. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
In what ways has humanity benefited from a Divine Source of wisdom and love supporting and guiding us? Are Biblical stories of cataclysms true? Have we actually been rescued from disasters and harsh rulers by the Almighty going back to pre-biblical eras? Through the blessing of being able to communicate with the Almighty directly, Get Wisdom is here with a divine update for today’s world. Creator explains new revelations about creation of humanity, the perils we have faced, and what we can do about the challenges that lie ahead. Join us!
Facebook url: https://www.facebook.com/GetDashWisdomDotCom/
https://www.facebook.com/groups/830669287027061/
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