Stew Peters Full Show: NY Gov Moves To REINSTATE Quarantine Camps

NY Gov Moves To REINSTATE Quarantine Camps; WA Health Board BANS Vaxx Injury Data. Attorney Bobbie Anne Flower-Cox joins to expose Kathy Hochul's filthy, illegal tactics to appeal Cox's win against the enforcement of COVID camps!

DeAnna Lorraine joins to detail the insanity that occurred over this past weekend; from sudden deaths like Aaron Carter, to Trump's new nickname for FL's, Ron "De-sanctimonious" during the upcoming election.

The fight for our freedom continues, as the health board in Wenatchee, WA decided to ban all unapproved COVID and vaccine discussions. This is uncalled for!