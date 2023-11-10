🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israel admits that some of the slain participants at a music festival near the borders of the Gaza Strip were killed by an Apache helicopter pilot

🇮🇱🇵🇸 Israel has admitted that some of the slain participants at a music festival near the borders of the Gaza Strip were killed not by Hamas, but by an Apache helicopter pilot who mistook the fleeing people for Hamas militants.

Earlier, the Israelis also testified that some of those killed on the border were killed by the IDF during the outbreak of fighting, falling between two fires.

Source @Intel Slava Z

