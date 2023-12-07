389) Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)

Credits to Prevent Global Genocide channel, Dec. 06, 2023.

Dr. Mike Yeadon's censored address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023) : https://rumble.com/v3zqppa-dr.-mike-yeadons-censored-address-to-the-members-of-uk-parliament-dec-4-202.html





Dr. Mike Yeadon’s Censored Address to the Members of UK Parliament | Posted By The White Rose UK, on Dec 07, 2023: https://thewhiterose.uk/dr-mike-yeadons-censored-address-to-the-members-of-uk-parliament/





Dr. Mike Yeadon wrote on his channel: This is my censored speech for use in Andrew Bridgen’s event. There must have been two technical errors, because they had my recording several days ago and the confirmed that playbook was working.

Peter McCullough was intending to present by video link, eg Zoom.

It’s not believable that both link and local playback failed.

I do not believe.

Why didn’t they want me to speak?

I’m the only one who says:

1. There’s been no pandemic, no medial emergency. Therefore, rushing a novel technology “vaccine” at the public was malign. All the “countermeasures” also had malign intentions.

2. The alleged vaccines were toxic by design, not accidental. Intentionally harmful.

3. I outlined the obvious endgame.





That’s why I am unwelcome everywhere.





Best wishes

Mike









