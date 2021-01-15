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THIS IS WHAT THE MODERNA COVID VAX DID TO ME [2021-01-14] - CNA SHAUN SKELTON (VIDEO)
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1003 views • January 15, 2021
This young lady works as a Certified Nurses Assistant. She says she loves her nursing job, and was eager to get the jab as soon as it was offered. She got her Moderna mRNA Covid-19 Vaccination on Monday, Jan. 04, 2021. On Tuesday she had Flu like symptoms, on Wednesday she was bed ridden, and ever since Thursday, Jan. 07, 2021, she has had non-stop, involuntary body movement during all of her waking hours. She says her employer is taking no responsibility for her condition now that she has been in this state for nearly 2 weeks. She has been getting lots of flack on FaceBook as people keep calling her a DUMBASS for not doing her own research first, and for lining up like a sheep to volunteer to get the vaccination. She is now being told Covid-19 is Fake and why the hell did she take the shot in the first place. Share with your friends that may have not done any research on how fake the virus is and how dangerous the vaccination is.
Note: Once you crack the egg, you can't put it back in the shell. Don't be an IDIOT and gamble on a so-called vaccine against a virus that DOES NOT EXIST IN REAL LIFE. The vaccine is the bio-weapon (not a fake virus), they even call mRNA VACCINES AN OPERATING SYSTEM on the Moderna website, and that is why BILL GATES is involved with mRNA vaccines now, HE IS A COMPUTER GUY AND EUGENICIST, NOT A MEDICAL DOCTOR!
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
Note: Once you crack the egg, you can't put it back in the shell. Don't be an IDIOT and gamble on a so-called vaccine against a virus that DOES NOT EXIST IN REAL LIFE. The vaccine is the bio-weapon (not a fake virus), they even call mRNA VACCINES AN OPERATING SYSTEM on the Moderna website, and that is why BILL GATES is involved with mRNA vaccines now, HE IS A COMPUTER GUY AND EUGENICIST, NOT A MEDICAL DOCTOR!
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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