© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep.207 | Scotty Saw of The Humanity Project interviews Adrian
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • February 16, 2021
#Adrian #theHumanityProject #health
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Scotty Saw of The Humanity Project reached out to me wanting to interview me on his channel. He is a good man and has a big vision to help men and women, boys and girls. You can read more about his vision here: https://thehumanityproject.club/
The Humanity Project are here to help everybody world wide have access to free/affordable Eco-housing with all the modern conveniences and with free food/drink and free electricity and much more…
We will help people by removing the struggle and need for you to work to live and trade most of your time to make money just to pay for basic human needs of yourself and your families! (Modern day slavery).
We will also create a platform similar to Amazon or Ebay, where people can sell their products and services like entertainment, music, arts, crafts and other home-made items helping people to make extra money doing something they like, IF they choose to do so, so working for money is totally optional.
I hope you enjoy the discussion that was interrupted several times, his internet connection dropped out several times affecting the audio and video, and then part way through my computer switched itself off. Otherwise all was well!
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Make sure to sign up for my newsletter so you never miss any new content and offers: https://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk/newsletter-signup/
Scotty Saw of The Humanity Project reached out to me wanting to interview me on his channel. He is a good man and has a big vision to help men and women, boys and girls. You can read more about his vision here: https://thehumanityproject.club/
The Humanity Project are here to help everybody world wide have access to free/affordable Eco-housing with all the modern conveniences and with free food/drink and free electricity and much more…
We will help people by removing the struggle and need for you to work to live and trade most of your time to make money just to pay for basic human needs of yourself and your families! (Modern day slavery).
We will also create a platform similar to Amazon or Ebay, where people can sell their products and services like entertainment, music, arts, crafts and other home-made items helping people to make extra money doing something they like, IF they choose to do so, so working for money is totally optional.
I hope you enjoy the discussion that was interrupted several times, his internet connection dropped out several times affecting the audio and video, and then part way through my computer switched itself off. Otherwise all was well!
If this resonates with you and you feel it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.
Thank you for considering offering me a little support so I can spend more time making this kind of content for you.
https://liberapay.com/adrianr/donate
or https://www.patreon.com/adrianr
Please bookmark my Blog so you can always find this and MUCH more content:
http://fortheloveoftruth.co.uk
I have 160 + additional videos on my channels on the other platforms.
lbry: https://lbry.tv/@adrianr:8
https://odysee.com/@adrianr:8
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/BN35jpJIyixx/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adrianr
My book:
I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.
You can read more about it here:
http://alternativeprinciplesforhealth.info/
--
My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7ibUYoYd57agWjpbjDHDEgR
Distilled water:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7hzfMzVrx3rKnPPNYhpieDy
DMSO:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7h38eBvAQbZTy38dN_zdGfM
Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHfgyyQrAM7j_ZVsJZVitbt_rfyH_Ojka
---
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.