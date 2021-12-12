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Improving Metabolic Health - Who Is Actually Spreading The Scariant & What To Do
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102 views • December 12, 2021
The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani joins me in this episode to talk about improving you metabolic health, as well as addressing the "COVID" scariants that are being pushed fraudulently on the unsuspecting public to drive more fear and more people taking the euthanasia shots from Big Pharma.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/improving-metabolic-health-who-is-actually-spreading-the-scariant-what-to-do-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/improving-metabolic-health-who-is-actually-spreading-the-scariant-what-to-do-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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