Crises & The ESG Thing

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These Problems Run Deep
* Worsening energy and food crises across the world.
* The global economy is worsening and whole countries are on the verge of collapse.
* Liberal policies pushed by the West are driving nations to the brink.
* We’re going to see the end of the dollar-based global monetary system.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 22 July 2022