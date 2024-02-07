Create New Account
Documentary: CoronaGate - THIS IS SHOCKING. Corona Virus Plandemic Global Genocide Scamdemic Part 1
What is happening
9197 Subscribers
142 views
Published Yesterday

Documentary: CoronaGate - THIS IS SHOCKING. Corona Virus Plandemic Global Genocide Scamdemic Part 1

*********

***The Very Same Military Industrial Complex Company that Investigated and Covered up 9/11 Runs the NIH/NIAD (Fauci's ex Gig) They also Control the Advanced Technology Research Facility Responsible for Nano-Bot Research for mRNA Used in Vaccines. UN friggin believable***

******************

March 14th, 2022

WolfClanMedia

-

Since 2020 we have been in a pseudopandemic! We have been the Victims of a Global Psyop!

-

This documentary is a compilation of 2 years worth of research into the biggest crime against humanity.

-

Source Material: https://wolfclanmedia.org/coronagate/

-

FAIR USE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES

-

Mirrored From:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wolfclanmedia/

