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Introduction to The Book of Truth
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51 views • August 04, 2021
Seal of the Living God
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2021/05/30/seals-for-distribution/
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You are invited to attend the INTRODUCTION TO THE BOOK OF TRUTH Global Seminar on August 7, Saturday, at 9:00pm Singapore Time (GMT+8). 9:00 AM East Coast time
But you, Daniel, shut up the words and seal the Book, until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.
– Daniel 12:4
The Book of Truth, revealed to the Prophet Daniel, is the promised gift from God for the End Times. Secrets contained in the book were also given in part to St. John in the Book of Revelation.
It has been foretold that the Second Coming of Christ will be in our lifetime, and we all need to prepare as the devil will unleash his power to deceive God’s children and lead them on the road to perdition.
Now the time has come to unveil the Book of Truth as the seals are broken.
“I know every single soul, every part of you is known to Me. Not one of you is loved less than the other.
Because of this I do not want to lose one soul. Not one.”
– God the Most High
The content of the book is to guide all God’s children, of all races and creeds through the turmoil in the lead up to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
This Global Seminar will be in English.
God will guide us through the maze of satan’s deceit because He Loves us. All His instructions are written in the Book of Truth. Hear His Words today. Hear His Truth.
Prepare yourself and your family. Be saved.
Click link below to register for the Introduction to the Book of Truth Webinar https://bit.ly/IntroBookofTruthAugust7 August 7, 2021
https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2021/05/30/seals-for-distribution/
---------------
You are invited to attend the INTRODUCTION TO THE BOOK OF TRUTH Global Seminar on August 7, Saturday, at 9:00pm Singapore Time (GMT+8). 9:00 AM East Coast time
But you, Daniel, shut up the words and seal the Book, until the time of the end. Many shall run to and fro, and knowledge shall increase.
– Daniel 12:4
The Book of Truth, revealed to the Prophet Daniel, is the promised gift from God for the End Times. Secrets contained in the book were also given in part to St. John in the Book of Revelation.
It has been foretold that the Second Coming of Christ will be in our lifetime, and we all need to prepare as the devil will unleash his power to deceive God’s children and lead them on the road to perdition.
Now the time has come to unveil the Book of Truth as the seals are broken.
“I know every single soul, every part of you is known to Me. Not one of you is loved less than the other.
Because of this I do not want to lose one soul. Not one.”
– God the Most High
The content of the book is to guide all God’s children, of all races and creeds through the turmoil in the lead up to the Second Coming of Jesus Christ.
This Global Seminar will be in English.
God will guide us through the maze of satan’s deceit because He Loves us. All His instructions are written in the Book of Truth. Hear His Words today. Hear His Truth.
Prepare yourself and your family. Be saved.
Click link below to register for the Introduction to the Book of Truth Webinar https://bit.ly/IntroBookofTruthAugust7 August 7, 2021
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