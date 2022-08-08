[ Video ]

A Self Assembling ‘Clot’ That Accumulates Conductive Metals





Mike Adams: There’s something highly unusual that’s causing this sparking, popping, fiery reaction. Whatever’s in this clot is rapidly inviting oxidation. It’s highly combustible; we’ve not seen anything like this before. This is clearly not blood vessel tissue.





The analysis shows:





▪️The clots are absolutely not made of blood





▪️They attract different types of elements more than what blood would





▪️It’s a self assembling, carbon rich structure





▪️The ‘clot’ accumulated a higher level of aluminium, sodium and 6-7X higher levels of tin, and phosphorus





▪️Many of these elements are conductive





WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE (https://zeeemedia.com/interview/dr-jane-ruby-and-the-health-ranger-reveal-post-vaccine-clot-mysteries-with-new-lab-results/)

@childcovidvaccineinjuriesuk





1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) Shots are still experimental.

3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.

4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.

5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.

6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.

7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.

8.) Pfizer's data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.





Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."





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